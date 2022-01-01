Go
Toast

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant

Boathouse Restaurant

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21 Ocean Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (537 reviews)

Popular Items

-BOB'S WINGS$16.00
Sweet and sour hot sauce, goat cheese ranch
-BASKET OF FRIES$8.00
Sriracha mayo
-BOATHOUSE BURGER$17.00
Angus beef, cheddar, P.L.O.T.
-NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$12.00
Bacon, corn, onion, celery, potato
-BIG FISH SANDWICH$16.00
Beer-battered haddock, house tartar sauce, lettuce
-CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Pickled slaw, thousand island, pickles
Beef Short Rib Ramen$26.00
Short rib (braised with mirepoix, beef broth, cinnamon, star anise, garlic, thyme), broth (chicken stock, beef stock, varied types of mushrooms, soy sauce, miso, lemongrass, fish sauce) 6 minute soft boiled egg sprinkled with Togarashi, house made kimchi (ginger, carrot, Napa cabbage, Korean chili powder, fish sauce, scallion) garnished with scallion, fried garlic, nor
-TUNA POKE BOWL$22.00
Sushi rice, edamame, wakame, avocado, pickled carrots, crispy wontons, cucumber, pickled ginger, nori, wasabi peas
- CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS$12.00
Sriracha, honey, lime
-ARTISAN CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Cotija, cornbread croutons, garlic anchovy dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

21 Ocean Ave

Kennebunkport ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chez Rosa

No reviews yet

French bistro!
Come and enjoy all of our french classics in a cozy atmosphere.

Batson River Brewing & Distilling

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Stripers Waterside Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicious food and great service! Ask us to cater your next event!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston