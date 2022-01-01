Boat House

Go
Fresh, Fast & Delicious. Features Texmex, Jamaican, American cuisine.

HAMBURGERS

2 Sanford Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)

Popular Items

Bulit Your Own Burger W Fries$12.95
100% Steak Burger w/ Premium Shoestring Fries
Lg. BYO Bowl$13.95
Built Your Own
Quesadilla$13.95
Grilled Tortilla, Jack Cheese Stuffed w Choice of Meat or Veggies
Chicken Fingers (5pcs)$11.95
Lg French Fries$5.95
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich W Fries$13.95
Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Chili-lime mayo
Steak N’ Cheese Sandwich W/ Fries$16.95
Rib eye shaved Steak with an American cheese, boathouse steak sauce
BYO Burrito$13.95
Built Your Own
Popcorn Chicken$11.95
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 Sanford Rd

Nantucket MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

