Boaz Fresh Lebanese

Healthy Mediterranean eats in the heart of Ohio City

* Online Ordering stops 30 minutes before close *

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2549 Lorain Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb)
Hummus$5.99
chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice
Tawook Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, garlic sauce
Chicken Curry Rolled$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, mango cilantro dressing
Napkins + Plasticware
Build Your Own Bowl$8.99
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, garlic sauce
Grape Leaves$5.99
rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomato, herbs, and spices
No Napkins/Plasticware
Spicy Cauliflower$5.49
florets fried in peanut oil, sprinkled with herbs and spices, topped with tahini lemon dressing and hot sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2549 Lorain Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
