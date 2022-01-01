Go
Boaz Fresh Lebanese

Healthy Mediterranean eats in the heart of Ohio City

* Online Ordering stops 30 minutes before close *

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

20630 John Carroll Blvd • $$

Avg 5 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, garlic sauce
Lamb Rolled$7.99
grilled seasoned lamb, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing
Side of Pita$0.65
Lentil Soup$4.49
organic red lentils seasoned with herbs and spices, topped with fried pita chips
Grape Leaves$5.99
rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomato, herbs, and spices
Build Your Own Bowl$8.99
Hummus$5.99
chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice
Napkins + Plasticware
Spicy Cauliflower$5.49
florets fried in peanut oil, sprinkled with herbs and spices, topped with tahini lemon dressing and hot sauce
French Fries$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb)
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

20630 John Carroll Blvd

University Heights OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
