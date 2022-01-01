Bob's Restaurant & Lounge

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill

No reviews yet

JaK*s is a from scratch restaurant, making food to order for each and every guest. We pride ourselves on using the highest quality ingredients with a mind toward keeping prices affordable for every day people. From our made from scratch sauces, to our hand patties burgers, and even the smoked butternut squash for our vegan menu - a solid team in our building made these for you.

