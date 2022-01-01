Go
Bob's Restaurant & Lounge

Bob's has alll your favorite foods and beverages in a welcoming environment. Enjoy the classics made to elevated tastes!

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$14.95
Chicken fried steak with 2 eggs served on top of homemade sausage gravy & 1 choice of offered sides
French Dip$13.95
Sliced top round roast beef heated in au jus split on a poor boy bun and served with a side of au jus
Lunch Catfish Fng$11.95
Hand-cut chunks of catfish dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.95
Handed dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried, served with sweet & sour sauce. with choice of fries, cup of soup, salad, or peaches
Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.95
Melted cheddar cheese & shaved ham served on grilled white bread.
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.95
Grilled beef with bacon on top of melted cheddar cheese served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side
Spanish Omelet$11.95
Filled with seasoned taco meat, fresh diced tomatoes, & shredded pepperjack cheese. Topped with homemade salsa and sour cream
Lunch Finger Stks$15.95
Hand-cut chunks of tenderloin dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade cocktail sauce
Club Jr.$10.95
Bacon, Turkey, Jack cheese, and Tomato served with your choice of toast.
Patty Melt$10.95
1/4 ground beef grilled to order
Location

1411 Shilo Drive

Nampa ID

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:30 pm
