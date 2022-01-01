- /
- Arlington
- /
- Crystal City
- /
- American
- /
- Bob & Edith's Diner
Bob & Edith's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
539 23rd St S • $
Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
Popular Items
|Two eggs & Corned Beef Hash
|$12.99
|Two Eggs & Scrapple
|$11.49
|Two Eggs & Bacon
|$11.49
|Two Eggs & Hamburger
|$11.49
|Two Eggs & Turkey Sausage
|$12.29
|Golden Brown HotCakes
|$8.69
|Liver & Onions
|$11.99
|Hamburger Steak
|$11.99
|B&E Burgers
|$10.89
Double cheeseburger with egg and bacon.
|Half Smoke
|$6.99
|Ham N' Cheese Sand
|$7.59
|Sausage N' Egg Sand
|$7.29
|Tuna Fish Sand
|$7.29
|Tuna Melt with Bacon
|$9.29
|Half Smoke N' Egg
|$7.29
|Tuna Melt Sand
|$8.29
|Hot Dog
|$6.19
|Veggie Sub
|$9.99
|Turkey n Cheese Sub
|$9.99
|Turkey N' Cheese
|$9.99
|Veggie Omelet
|$10.99
mushroom ,green pepper ,onion, tomatoes.
|Plain Omelet
|$7.99
|Tomatoes & Cheese Omelet
|$9.99
|Build your own Omelet
|$13.99
|Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
|$9.99
|Steak Omelet
|$13.49
Philly steak, mushroom, tomatoes, green pepper, onion.
|Bacon
|$4.29
|Sausage
|$4.29
|Turkey Sausage
|$4.59
|Assorted Cereal
|$6.99
|Vegetable Medley
|$3.59
|Soup of the Day
|$6.59
|Half Smoke
|$4.59
|Corned Beef Hash
|$7.99
|Egg
|$1.99
|Mashed Potatoes
|$3.59
|Homemade Potato Salad
|$3.59
|Coffee
|$3.29
Reg or decaf.
|Juices
|$3.69
Apple, orange, grapefruit, cranberry, tomato.
|Herbal Tea
|$3.59
|Milk
|$3.39
|Soft Drinks
|$3.29
Classic coke, diet coke, sprite, root beer.
|Iced Tea
|$3.29
|Hot Open Face Turkey Sandwich With Brown Gravy
|$12.99
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.79
|Grits
|$3.59
|Garden Salad
|$7.39
|1 Blueberry Hot Cake
|$4.29
|Waffle
|$8.69
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
|Bar-B-Que with Coleslaw
|$11.99
|Two Eggs, Home Fries N' Toast
|$8.99
|1 Golden Brown Hot Cake
|$3.79
|Two Eggs & Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
|The One Eyed Cheeseburger
|$7.99
|French Toast.
|$8.69
|Chili Dog
|$7.19
|Two Eggs & Pork chops
|$14.49
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.59
|Hamburger Sub
|$10.39
|Chocolate Chip Hot Cake
|$9.99
|Pecan Waffle
|$9.99
|Walnut Waffle
|$9.99
|Country Fried Steak
|$13.99
Available with brown or sausage gravy.
|Hash Browns
|$3.99
|Caesar Salad
|$7.39
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.69
|Cheeseburger
|$6.99
|Patty Melt Sand
|$8.89
With grilled onions on rye.
|Two Eggs & Country Fried Steak
|$13.99
Available with brown or sausage gravy.
|Two Eggs & Ham Steak
|$12.39
|French Fries
|$3.99
|Two Eggs & Ham
|$11.39
|Two Eggs & Sausage
|$11.49
|Two Eggs & Country Ham
|$12.99
|Two Eggs & Turkey
|$11.49
|Two Egg & Half Smoke
|$11.49
|Fish Platter
|$11.99
|Chicken Filet
|$12.99
|BLT Sand
|$7.99
|Chicken Filet with Cheese
|$8.99
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.69
|Bacon N' Egg Sand
|$7.29
|Hamburger Sand
|$6.29
|Bar-B-Que
|$9.79
With coleslaw.
|Ham N' Egg Sand
|$6.99
|Fish with Cheese Sand
|$8.99
|Grilled Bacon N' Cheese
|$7.99
|Tuna Sub
|$9.99
|Spicy Chic- filet Sub
|$11.99
With cheese.
|Ham N' Cheese Sub
|$10.99
|Bacon, Egg N' Cheese Sub
|$10.99
|The Classic Western Omelet
|$12.49
|Cheese Omelet
|$8.99
|Mushroom & Tomatoes Omelet
|$9.99
|Bacon, Mushroom, Tomatoes & Cheese Omelet
|$11.99
|Ham N' Cheese Omelet
|$10.99
|Rib-Eye Steak (8oz) and eggs
|$21.59
Two eggs, RibEye Steak (8 oz), HF, Grits or Hashbrowns and toast
|Regular Ham
|$4.59
|Scrapple
|$4.29
|Toast & Jelly
|$2.09
|Steel Cut Oatmeal
|$6.99
|Vegetables of the Day
|$3.59
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$3.59
|Country Ham
|$8.39
|Whipped Cream
|$2.09
|Cheese
|$1.29
|Apple Sauce
|$3.59
|Rice
|$3.59
|Homemade Milk Shakes
|$6.99
With whipped cream.
|V-8
|$3.79
|Hot Tea
|$2.93
|Chocolate Milk
|$3.39
|Pink Lemonade
|$3.29
|2 Scoop of Ice Cream
|$4.99
|Boston Cream Pie
|$6.59
|Waffle with Blueberry Topping
|$9.99
|Two Eggs & 8 oz Ribeye steak
|$21.59
|Club Sandwich
|$12.99
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sand
|$7.99
|Double Cheeseburger
|$9.89
|English Muffin
|$2.09
|Home Fries
|$3.99
|Fresh Blueberry Hot Cake
|$9.99
|Country Fried Steak Sub
|$11.99
With cheese.
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$11.99
|Steak N' Cheese Sub
|$10.99
|Multi-Grain Hot Cakes
|$8.69
|Homemade Coleslaw
|$3.59
|Egg Sandwich Sand
|$6.69
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$10.99
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$6.59
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$6.59
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.79
With whipped cream.
|Turkey Burger with Cheese
|$8.59
|Multi-Grain Wheat Waffle
|$9.99
|French Apple Pie
|$6.59
|Chicken & Waffle Special
|$14.99
|Pork Chops
|$13.99
|Ribeye Steak (8 oz)
|$21.59
|Meatloaf
|$11.99
|French Toast Special
|$12.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
|Ham Steak
|$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout
Location
539 23rd St S
Arlington VA
Nearby restaurants
Custom Burger
No reviews yet
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
No reviews yet
Federico Ristorante Italiano
No reviews yet
RASA
No reviews yet
RASA is an Indian Fine Fast Casual Restaurant.
The locally-owned restaurant was founded in 2017, and shares authentic Indian food in a welcoming and cozy environment.
National Landing Location
© 2022 Toast, Inc.