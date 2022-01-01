Go
Bob & John's La Hacienda

Serving pizza, wings, subs, and more.

PIZZA

1545 Hertel Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Cheese Pizza$15.25
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
Personal Pizza$9.00
8" Cheese Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza$17.25
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
Steak Fries$2.99
Chicken Finger Sub$10.69
Shoestring Fries$2.99
Single Order (10 wings)$14.99
10 wings with your choice of sauce, served with 1 Bleu Cheese & celery.
Side Of Blue Cheese$0.79
Turkey Breast Sub$8.99
2 Liter Beverage$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1545 Hertel Ave

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
