Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl

Late nite mini bowing alley & arcade with full bar and food truck. Located in the Blackstone District of Omaha, NE.

3724 farnam st

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$8.00
beer battered cheese curds / Ranch dressing
Mushroom Steak$12.00
Steak/onion/mushroom/provolone/hoagie
Pepper Steak$13.00
steak/onion/peppers/provolone/hoagie
Chips n Dip$8.00
House chips / Cheese dipping sauce
The Long Dog$11.00
12" dog / topped with cheese sauce / peppers
Philly Fry$12.00
Steak/Onion/Provolone
PLAIN FRY$7.00
SEASONED WITH HOUSE SALT / ketchup
Pretzel Bites$8.00
10 WINGS$16.00
Char Buff or Sweet, Smoky and Spicy served with choice Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cheese Fry$9.00
House cut fries / topped with cheese sauce

3724 farnam st

Omaha NE

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
