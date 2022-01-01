Go
Asia has long been known for its wide variety of delicious street food. Over the years, the food sold in these local markets have deservedly become well-respected in today’s Asian restaurants, boba’s mission is to bring authentic Asian flavors to the greater Lewiston-Auburn metropolitan area.
Boba’s authentic cuisine with a local twist is rooted in our family’s traditions that began in northern Thailand in the early 80’s. After migrating to the United States, our grandparents craved the unapologetic flavors and textures of true Asian food—dumplings with a crunch, spicy noodles, skewers fired over the charcoal grill, and food prepared from fresh ingredients. Since 2015, boba (the name derives from the tapioca pearl a classic staple of flavored bubble tea drinks) stands as a testament to our family traditions by serving Asian-themed dishes influenced by the best of Thailand, Vietnam,Taiwan, and China.

97 Lisbon Street

Popular Items

Spicy Tots$8.88
Potato tots, spicy dust, scallions, sesame seeds, spicy aioli
Large Pho$14.95
Classic savory bone broth, served with your choice of noodles, and meats. Vegetarian options are available.
*All Pho is served with a side plate of bean sprouts, thai basil, jalapeños, and a lime wedge.
Pad Thai$14.80
Sweet and tangy wok-fried rice noodles, with eggs, shallots, scallions, bean sprouts garnished with peanuts and a lime wedge
Fresh Rolls$7.80
4 pcs local greens, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled veggies, basil, rice vermicelli wrapped with rice paper and served with house-made peanut hoisin sauce
Bang Bang Noodz$15.00
Wok-fried egg noodles, chili briased pork, garlic, in a tangy sesame sauce, topped with cilantro and peanuts
Small Pho$12.95
Classic savory bone broth, served with your choice of noodles, and meats. Vegetarian options are available.
*All Pho is served with a side plate of bean sprouts, thai basil, jalapeños, and a lime wedge.
Scallion Pancake$8.00
Pan-fried scallion sesame dough, brushed with garlic butter, served with ginger garlic sauce
Pork & cabbage Dumplings$9.80
Local minced pork with asian herbs and cabbage, pan-fried
Rangoons$10.00
5 pcs crab & lobster mixed with cream cheese, scallions, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce
Bulgogi Don$15.80
Sweet, savory spicy beef, and caramelized onions on a bed of jasmine rice, garnished with sesame seeds and scallions
Location

Lewiston ME

Lewiston ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
