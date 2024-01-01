Go
Main picView gallery

Boba Drip - 12801 S Harlem Ave

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

12801 S Harlem Ave

Palos Heights, IL 60463

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

12801 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights IL 60463

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pop's Beef - Palos Heights
orange starNo Reviews
7153 West 127th Street Palos Heights, IL 60463
View restaurantnext
Jerez Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6523 W 127th Street Palos Heights, IL 60463
View restaurantnext
Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,427
6417 W 127th St Palos Heights, IL 60463
View restaurantnext
Harmony Restaurant - 13248 S 76th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
13248 S 76th Ave Palos Heights, IL 60463
View restaurantnext
Blind Hog - Unrestricted Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
11901 S 80th Ave Palos Park, IL 60464
View restaurantnext
Coach's Corner Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8118 W 143rd St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palos Heights

Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,427
6417 W 127th St Palos Heights, IL 60463
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Palos Heights

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Orland Park

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (20 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Boba Drip - 12801 S Harlem Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston