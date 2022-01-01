Boba Station Desert Hills POP Up - 48400 Seminole Dr Ste 442
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
48400 Seminole Dr Ste 442, Cabazon CA 92230
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Boba Station - Desert Hills - 48400 SeminoleDrive #442
No Reviews
48400 SeminoleDrive #422 Cacazon, CA 92230
View restaurant
Grumpy Tom's Pizzeria - San Jacinto
No Reviews
1211 N State St Suite C San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurant
Leanna's Idyll Awhile Bistro - 54245 N Circle Dr C-8
No Reviews
54245 N Circle Dr C-8 Idyllwild, CA 92549
View restaurant