Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Cabazon
  • /
  • Boba Station Desert Hills POP Up - 48400 Seminole Dr Ste 442
A map showing the location of Boba Station Desert Hills POP Up - 48400 Seminole Dr Ste 442View gallery

Boba Station Desert Hills POP Up - 48400 Seminole Dr Ste 442

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

48400 Seminole Dr Ste 442

Cabazon, CA 92230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

48400 Seminole Dr Ste 442, Cabazon CA 92230

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Boba Station - Desert Hills - 48400 SeminoleDrive #442
orange starNo Reviews
48400 SeminoleDrive #422 Cacazon, CA 92230
View restaurantnext
Finesse Lounge - 144 W Ramsey St.
orange starNo Reviews
144 W Ramsey St. Banning, CA 92220
View restaurantnext
Domenico's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
890 Oak Valley Parkway Beaumont, CA 92223
View restaurantnext
Grumpy Tom's Pizzeria - San Jacinto
orange starNo Reviews
1211 N State St Suite C San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Leanna's Idyll Awhile Bistro - 54245 N Circle Dr C-8
orange starNo Reviews
54245 N Circle Dr C-8 Idyllwild, CA 92549
View restaurantnext
HTWK AKi Sushi - HTWK SAN JACINTO
orange starNo Reviews
480 N State St Suite L San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Cabazon

Yucaipa

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Palm Springs

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Boba Station Desert Hills POP Up - 48400 Seminole Dr Ste 442

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston