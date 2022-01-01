Go
Toast

Boba Tea House

Come in and enjoy!

8139 Elk Grove Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (1064 reviews)

Popular Items

Mango Smoothie
Large Avocado Smoothie
Mozarella Sticks$6.00
Fried Calamari$10.00
Our premium grade calamari rings are hand-cut and marinated with special seasoning
Thai Iced Tea
Boba Milk Tea (Comes w/ Boba)$4.75
Rainbow Slush (Apple,strawberry,lychi,mango)$6.75
Mocha Cappuccino Slush
Strawberry Smoothie
Popcorn Chicken$8.75
Our popcorn chicken are hand-cut fresh chicken breast marinated with special seasoning
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8139 Elk Grove Blvd

Elk Grove CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

West Coast Sourdough

No reviews yet

Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!

Falafel Corner - Elk Grove

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

07 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Jacks Urban Eats

No reviews yet

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston