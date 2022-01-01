Go
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES

16691 Bernardo Center Drive • $$

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Rice$8.00
#20 Fruit Slush$6.50
Blended real fruit with your choice of Mango, Peach, Strawberry Jam, or Lychee.
Pair suggestion: Brown sugar boba, crystal boba, agar jelly
#7 Thai Tanic$5.25
Natural Thai Tea, made with spice and everything nice.
Pairing suggestion: grass jelly, brown sugar boba, and crystal boba
#5 The Last Straw$6.15
House-made Strawberry syrup with Jasmine Green Tea.
Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, crystal boba, agar jelly.
Nem Nuong Musubi$3.75
Pork Baos (2)$6.15
Two steamed bun with Pork, egg and vegetables.
Grilled Pork Vermicelli$8.00
Rice vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cilantro, crushed peanuts, pickled carrots & daikon,
fish sauce vinaigrette, egg roll, and your choice of protein.
#3 Thank You Berry Matcha$6.45
House-made Strawberry Jam is a Matcha made in Heaven!
Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, crystal boba, agar jelly
#23 Vietnamese Coffee$5.50
House-made double shots of espresso with condensed milk. suggested pairing: egg pudding, brown sugar boba.
#1A House Black Milk Tea$5.00
Milk with premium loose leaf Assam Tea.
Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, and crystal boba
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

16691 Bernardo Center Drive

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
