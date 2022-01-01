Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

All Sales Are Final. Please do not reserve if you are unsure as we cannot provide any accommodation with pick up date and time changes. If you are unsure, we highly recommend coming in early to try getting the single unit donuts instead.

This Ultimate Combo Set comes unique Bobae donuts. We have 3 of the Original Bobae Boba Donuts- Soft Chewy Boba with fluffy creamy Brown Sugar fresh cream made In-House in a soft donut. The best interpretation of brown sugar boba milk in food form.

Then we have 3 of Organic Ube Cheesecake Donuts, this new flavor match our Organic Ube Cheesecake Drink! It’s creamy, decadent, and Ube heaven!

Contains: Dairy, Egg, Ube, Cheese

