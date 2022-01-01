Go
Toast

Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

Farm-To-Straws Artisan Bubble Tea, Coffee, and Limit Boba Donuts & Creative Drinks. We are a local business believes in no artificial powders and use real local dairy and alternative milk.

168 Lake St S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

NITRO OG Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Caramelly, Smooth, & Creamy. This spin on our childhood favorite drink (Traditional Milk Tea) is one of the best. Full Dairy, absolutely delightful no matter what day or time.
NITRO Bae's Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
The elevated Earl Grey experience. This tea deemed as the sassy CEO possess the classy and fragrant from Southern village in Italy. One of the prized favorites of many.
Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)$5.00
Iced. This hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha pairs perfect with the milk or alternative milk. Sweetened or not sweetened, all up to you.
Pre Order Saturday 5/7 Bobae Combo Set (6 Units)$25.95
All Sales Are Final. Please do not reserve if you are unsure as we cannot provide any accommodation with pick up date and time changes. If you are unsure, we highly recommend coming in early to try getting the single unit donuts instead.
This Ultimate Combo Set comes unique Bobae donuts. We have 3 of the Original Bobae Boba Donuts- Soft Chewy Boba with fluffy creamy Brown Sugar fresh cream made In-House in a soft donut. The best interpretation of brown sugar boba milk in food form.
Then we have 3 of Organic Ube Cheesecake Donuts, this new flavor match our Organic Ube Cheesecake Drink! It’s creamy, decadent, and Ube heaven!
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Ube, Cheese
Sapphire Moonlight (ICED or HOT)
LAVENDER! This heavenly looking drink is made out of organic lavender flower. This drink is MEANT for people who Absolutely LOVE Lavender! There is no other tea in here! All you are going to taste will be lavender. Caffeine-Free.
NITRO Jasmine Silver Tips Green Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Nitro-This high grade Jasmine Silver Tip Green Tea pairs effortlessly well with milk or alternative milk.
Bobaejicha: Hand-whisked Roasted Green Tea from Kyoto (ICED or HOT)$6.00
Bobaejicha: Hojicha Roasted Green Milk Tea from Kyoto, Japan. A unique smoky taste balance with the dark green tea notes. Great Hojicha taste smokey, toasty, and have a tea sweet finish. None-Low caffeine.
NITRO Bae-Kok Thai Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Exotic, well-balanced, and bold creamy goodness. Tea from Thailand pairs so well with our Smith Brother Farm milks (alternative milk is available).
Red, White & Matcha
The best-selling drink entails hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha and it has the best strawberry bottom to make this drink tastes like a strawberry shortcake.
Love Potion Milk Tea (COLD)
We decided to keep this popular seasonal drink on! Enjoy this wonderful creation of love potion! Tastes like blackberry ice cream! Caffeine-Free.
See full menu

Location

168 Lake St S

Kirkland WA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0402

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes Kirkland

Fan Tang - Kirkland

No reviews yet

Authentic Chinese Rice and Noodle Bowls and more!

Cactus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

Ristorante Paradiso

No reviews yet

Ristorante Paradiso offers authentic Italian cuisine inspired by the owner's Sardinian roots in the middle of Kirkland. Choose from our extensive wine list, enjoy excellent service, and gourmet cuisine prepared by our top chefs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston