BOBAPOP TEA BAR

Brewing happiness for you everyday!

SMOOTHIES

2831 Gallows Rd • $$

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Latte$4.75
Customers' favorite. Fresh pasteurized milk combined with brown sugar syrup, topped with our famous milk foam on top makes for a unique "dirty" looking drink that is an absolute treat for all ages. Great with toppings such as boba, crystal boba, pudding, cheese foam.
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Non-caffeinated, a customers' favorite. Rich and creamy, BoBaPOP branded taro powder is made from fresh real taros and not available anywhere else. The taste is rich and creamy. Recommend adding Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to make it extra special.
Thai Milk Tea$5.00
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Strongly-brewed black tea, infused with star anise, crushed tamarind, other secret spices. Great with boba, crystal boba, pudding, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam. NOT lactose-free.
Peach Tea
Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with peach. The slight tart level of the peach combines well with the nice Jasmine aroma for a refreshing drink that's great any time.
Korean Banana Milk$5.25
Best Seller. This caffeine free drink is full of ripe banana flavor and is so iconic.
Darling Milk Tea$4.50
BoBaPOP exclusive. Frequently called the "Champagne of teas," darjeeling tea has musky-sweet tasting notes similar to muscat wine and a strong flavor profile between a black tea and an oolong tea. Pairs well with all toppings.
Flower Green Milk Tea$4.50
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Green tea mixed with Camellia flowers. Light floral fragrance. Historically reserved for Chinese emperors. Great with boba, crystal boba, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.
BoBaPop Milk Tea$4.25
Customers' favorite, BoBaPOP exclusive. Classic bold, full flavor profile. Made from black ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. Pairs well with all toppings.
Mango Green Tea
Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with mango. The combination of the sweet mango flavor with the nice Jasmine aroma makes for a great tropical treat. We use real mango bits in this drink.
Lychee Roasted Oolong Tea
Customers' favorite. Roasted oolong is a strong fragrant tea and the real lychee bits add character to an already great drink. Lychees can relieve coughing, ease abdominal pain, and have a positive effect on tumors and swollen glands.
Location

2831 Gallows Rd

Falls Church VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
