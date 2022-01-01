Go
Toast

Boba Square at The District

twice the boba, twice the fun!

SMOOTHIES

2481 Park Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (877 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Milk Tea
It is made from strongly-brewed black tea along with a large amount of dairy, and served over ice
Lychee Slush
Peach Mango Smoothie
Americano
Passion Fruit Ice Tea
Peach Ice Tea
Mocha
Honeydew Smoothie
Pistachio Matcha Milk Tea
If you haven’t yet tried matcha, give it a whirl with our pistachio matcha milk tea. Enjoy the aromatic, silky smooth drink!
Oreo Cookie Shake
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2481 Park Ave

Tustin CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Apola Greek Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ROBA NOODLE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ

No reviews yet

Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0028

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston