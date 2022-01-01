Bobbee O's BBQ
Good Food, Good Friends, Good Fun!
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
9401 Statesville Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9401 Statesville Rd
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
THB
The Human Bean!!
little big burger
lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb. of certified angus beef, tillamook cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup! please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.
STATS Restaurant & Bar
Come on in and enjoy!