Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar

Our journey started in 1972 when Bob and Vida Condra purchased the renowned Bob Jones “Truck Stop”. There short after their daughter and Son-in-Law (Bobbie & Santos Padilla) took over the restaurant later moving down the street on South Flores in 1986 now known as Bobbie’s Cafe. It’s here on South Flores where we have become a San Antonio southside favorite. After many years serving San Antonio Bobbie retired handing down the restaurant to her son and daughter-in-law (Randy & Nancy Ferris). After many years of success their son, Greg Ferris and his wife, Ana, now are continuing to bring the most outstanding homestyle meals to San Antonio.
