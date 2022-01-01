Go
Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar

A Restaurant with History Worth Sharing!
Our journey started in 1972 when Bob and Vida Condra purchased the renowned Bob Jones “Truck Stop”. There short after their daughter and Son-in-Law (Bobbie & Santos Padilla) took over the restaurant later moving down the street on South Flores in 1986 now known as Bobbie’s Cafe. It’s here on South Flores where we have become a San Antonio southside favorite. After many years serving San Antonio Bobbie retired handing down the restaurant to her son and daughter-in-law (Randy & Nancy Ferris). After many years of success their son, Greg Ferris and his wife, Ana, now are continuing to bring the most outstanding homestyle meals to San Antonio.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

6728 S Flores St • $

Avg 4.6 (544 reviews)
6728 S Flores St

San Antonio TX

Sunday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
