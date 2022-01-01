Go
Bobbio's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

312 Oak St • $$

Avg 3.9 (135 reviews)

Popular Items

SM Spicy Garlic Chicken$14.20
Ranch Sauce, Bobbio's Cheese Blend, Spicy Chicken, Garlic, and Onions.
FAM Spicy Garlic Chicken$34.20
LG Chicken Fajita$30.00
Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
Ham, Cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato
Med White Mountain$24.50
Ranch Sauce, Bobbio's Cheese Blend, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, and Onions.
Mini Spicy Garlic Chicken$10.80
Ranch Sauce, Bobbio's Cheese Blend, Spicy Chicken, Garlic, and Onions.
Taco Salad$9.95
Iceberg Lettuce, Re-fried Beans, Taco Meat, Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, and Doritos on top.
Steak Sandwich$9.95
Steak, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato.
Mini Taco Style$10.75
Bean Sauce, Bobbio's Cheese Blend, Seasoned Ground Beef, Olives, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Doritos Chips.
Med BBQ Chicken$23.10
BBQ Sauce, Bobbio's Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, and Onions.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

312 Oak St

Central Point OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
