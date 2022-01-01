Bobbio's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
312 Oak St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
312 Oak St
Central Point OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
CENTRAL POINT
The Point Pub and Grill! Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill!
HB
4601 Biddle Road, Central Point, OR 97502
HB
206 Villa Road, Newberg, OR, 97132
Corporate
Gift Cards