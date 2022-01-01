Go
Toast

Bobbio's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

7581 Crater Lake Highway • $$

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch$0.50
2oz Portion Cup of our homemade Ranch.
LG Chez Garlic$7.00
Bobbio's Cheese blend on top of our fresh dough, with a spread of garlic spread, cut into strips.
Paying Cash
Bobbios Sandwich$9.95
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato.
Paying Card
NO EXTRA'S
Please don't send ranch, we don't need it today!
Med Pepperoni$19.20
Bobbio's Sauce, Cheese Blend, and Pepperoni.
LG 1/2 & 1/2
Paramasan$0.05
24oz Take Home Ranch$5.00
24oz Portion Cup of our homemade Ranch.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7581 Crater Lake Highway

White City OR

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

2100 Leigh Way, White City, OR, 97503

HB

No reviews yet

4601 Biddle Road, Central Point, OR 97502

CENTRAL POINT

No reviews yet

The Point Pub and Grill! Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill!

Bobbio's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston