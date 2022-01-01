Go
Toast

Bobby B's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

22 Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (274 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$4.99
Our famous shoestring fries lightly seasoned.
Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
BBQ Chicken Wrap$9.99
Choice of white, wheat, or spinach wrap. Grilled or fried chicken breast with our signature BBQ Sauce, aged Cheddar, and chipotle mayo.
Milkshake$7.00
Steak N Cheese$10.99
Lean Angus beef shaved and topped with American cheese in a sub roll.
Chicken Wings$10.99
Fried Chicken Wings.
SIZE: 8 Pieces (4 Flats & 4 Drumsticks)
Served with your choice of sauce.
Opt for "Tossed" if you want the sauce added to the wings instead of on the side.
Pepperoni$15.99
Your choice of crust with our signature sauce and a blend of fine mozzarella and provolone, loaded with pepperoni
Onion Rings$6.99
Delish hand-cut sweet onions breaded and fried.
Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
Cheese$13.99
Your choice of crust with our signature sauce and a blend of fine mozzarella and provolone.
Have it plain or use the options below to build your own pizza by adding your favorite toppings!
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Italian style breading and served with our own Marinara Sauce on the side for dipping.
SIZE: 5 pieces
Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
Pepperoni Flat Bread Pizza$10.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

22 Main St

Vineyard Haven MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Black Dog Tavern

No reviews yet

Named for the Captain’s faithful companion, The Black Dog Tavern has served as a friendly meeting place where locals & visitors alike will enjoy the highest quality year-round extensive breakfast menu, fresh local seafood, beef, pasta dishes, housemade desserts, beer, wine, & craft cocktails, all while taking in the lovely view of Vineyard Haven Harbor. Expanded outdoor seating on our covered patio.

Beach Road

No reviews yet

Down Island | Inspired By The Sea Beach Road is an inviting contemporary canteen with a stunning view of Lagoon Pond located in the harbor town of Vineyard Haven on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. Our interiors were inspired by the historic maritime industry of our neighboring shipyards. Get tempted by our unique cocktails, craft beers and lovely wines. Our seasonally focused menu has an emphasis on seafood and a fresh take on New England cuisine. Everything is house-made and lovingly prepared by Chef Frank Williams, Baker Leslie Hewson and their dedicated talented teams. We are committed to supporting our local food shed and sourcing from regional fishermen, farmers and food artisans.

Black Dog Water Street Bakery

No reviews yet

A delicious first or last stop by the ferry! On-the-go options include freshly made sandwiches, savory chowder, and our popular Breakfast “Woofer” sandwich. A chewy ginger cookie, rich brownie, or flaky pastry will make the perfect sweet addition to your meal.

Copper Wok

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston