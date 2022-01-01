Los Ayala's Fresh Mexican
Delicious Authentic Mexican Food.
Family owned business!
2139 North Tustin Street, Suite 1
Popular Items
Location
2139 North Tustin Street, Suite 1
Orange CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Zito's Pizza
A family ran pizzeria that uses high quality ingredients and has been a local favorite since 1988.
Yoshiharu Ramen
Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.!
Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Rodrigo's Mexican Grill
With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!