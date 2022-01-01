Go
Bobby J's Italian American Grille

We serve a multitude of traditional Italian entrées as well as creative salads, char-grilled burgers, flatbread pizzas, land and sea entrées, specialty breads, wings, and sandwiches and more!

204 Como Park Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Salad$6.99
Choice of dressing.
Stuffed Artichoke$14.50
Whole artichoke stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs and imported cheeses.
Spaghetti & Meatballs Parmigiana$17.99
Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Stuffed Banana Peppers- Voted Buffalo's Best!$14.50
Semi-hot peppers filled with imported cheeses. Sauteed with garlic & extra virgin olive oil. Served with Italian bread.
Chicken Parmigiana$21.99
Served with a side of spaghetti.
Mr. Super Fish Fry (Friday Only)$16.99
Beer battered haddock. Served with fried, slaw & mac salad.
Garlic Bread w/ Melted Cheese$8.99
Served with red dipping sauce.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.99
Everyone's favorite served with our famous red sauce & homemade meatballs.
Homemade Canoli$10.00
Location

204 Como Park Blvd

Cheektowaga NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costanzo's Bakery

No reviews yet

Sub Shop and Bakery. Serving Western New York since 1933! Come in and enjoy!

Costanzos Bakery - Wholesale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927…
Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!

