Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

Bobby V's offers authentic Italian cuisine on the beautiful Hawaiian island of Kauai. We believe that the best way to someone's heart is through their stomach!

4-484 Kuhio Hwy

Popular Items

Fettuccini Alfredo$17.49
Fettuccine pasta tossed with hearty homemade alfredo sauce.
Cheese 12"$15.99
Cheese 15"$18.99
Small Garden$6.99
Hawaiian Style 15"$23.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.99
Oven toasted Italian bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.
Keiki Meal - Cheese Pizza$5.99
Kid-size thin crust pizza.
Cheese 8"$10.99
The Jake 15"$29.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, meatballs and Italian sausage.
Garden Salad$10.99
Fresh Kauai grown green leaf lettuce, tomato, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers and tri-color peppers.
Kapaa HI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai

Located at the Kauai Shores Hotel in Kapa’a, Kauai, Lava Lava Beach Club offers the island’s only Toes in the Sand dining experience. Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner on the beach.

Chicken In a Barrel - Coconut Marketplace

Off the hook BBQ

Street Burger

An Upscale Burger Joint

Oasis On The Beach

Oasis on the beach is an oceanfront restaurant that focuses on sourcing local to provide our guests with the best Kauai has to offer.

