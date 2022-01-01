- Home
- Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
Closed today
274 Reviews
$$
22 Main St
Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
Menu
Popular Items
Fried Chicken Wings. | SIZE: 8 Pieces (4 Flats & 4 Drumsticks).
Italian-style breading, fantastically stretchy mozzarella, and served with our house-made marinara sauce. | | Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
Our famous shoestring fries lightly seasoned. | | Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
Our classic burger with American cheese
Our home-style chicken tenders, served with our classic French fries | Golden fried boneless chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce. | Opt for "tossed" if you want the sauce added to the tenders instead of on the side. Served with fries.
Traditional crust with our signature sauce and a blend of fine mozzarella and provolone, loaded with pepperoni
Traditional crust with our signature sauce and a blend of fine mozzarella and provolone. | | Have it plain or use the options below to build your own pizza by adding your favorite toppings!
Grilled flour tortilla with grilled chicken, cheddar and jack cheese. And of course, our house-made chipotle mayo alongside the sour cream. Dip, dip, dip!
Lean Angus beef shaved and fully loaded with peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese.
Lean, fresh Angus beef shaved with American cheese in the classic Philly Cheesesteak style
Salads Deli Case
Crisp Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, grated Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Fresh baby greens, Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, and a choice of dressing.
Cilantro, Cheese, peppers, tomato, cucumber.
Baby greens with authentic Greek Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, green peppers, Feta cheese, and Greek dressing
Wraps Deli Case
Soups
Pizza By The Single Slice
Appetizers
Fried Chicken Wings. | SIZE: 8 Pieces (4 Flats & 4 Drumsticks).
Seasoned and deep fried to golden brown perfection.
Our signature fries seasoned to perfection with our Lemon Pepper spice mix. | | Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
Seasoned to perfection with our Cajun spice mix.
Chicken boneless tenders tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce.
Thick-cut golden fries made with Idaho potatoes.
Italian-style breading, fantastically stretchy mozzarella, and served with our house-made marinara sauce. | | Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
Golden-fried chicken tenders.
Our delish sweet potatoes fries. | | Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
Tossed with Trouffle oil and copped with Parmesan Cheese.
Deep-fried sliced battered dill pickles.
Golden, sweet, and crisp coconut shrimp.
Delish hand-cut sweet onions breaded and fried.
Our famous shoestring fries lightly seasoned. | | Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
Burgers Served W Fries
Vegan burger, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Fried Haddock with house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce
Our Classic Beef Burger with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, our house-made coleslaw, and chipotle mayo
Authentic Brazilian burger with 1/2 lb premium fresh Angus beef hand-packed and served on a grilled brioche bun with bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, fried egg, potato sticks, corn, lettuce, tomato and mayo perfectly toasted into the bun. Served with fries and a pickle on the side.
Grilled or Fried chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.
A Classic Beef Burger with fried egg, Applewood bacon, and cheddar. This one is a big-time local favorite!
Grilled OR fried chicken with our amazing Buffalo sauce and blue cheese
Our classic burger with American cheese
Our Classic Beef Burger with our amazing Buffalo sauce and blue cheese
1/2-pound hand-packed premium fresh Angus beef, served on a buttered, grilled Brioche roll
Entrees
Fried shrimp with our classic fries, house-made coleslaw, and your choice of tartar sauce or cocktail sauce
Sirloin cap, cassava or potato, sausage & onion.
Golden fried Haddock with french fries, house made coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Brazilian grilled pasta, sirloin cap & garlic bread.
Our home-style chicken tenders, served with our classic French fries | Golden fried boneless chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce. | Opt for "tossed" if you want the sauce added to the tenders instead of on the side. Served with fries.
Haddock, shrimp, french fries, lettuce, grape tomatoes & onion.
Pizza
Our signature sauce and a blend of fine mozzarella and provolone, topped with pineapple, ham, peppers, and onions
Lighter tomato sauce, shredded grilled chicken, Brazil's famously delicious Catupiry cheese and fresh mozzarella, thin onion slices, and topped with a sprinkling of basil. Delicious and authentic!
Grilled chicken and our amazing Buffalo sauce in place of the tomato sauce. Simply delicious!
Traditional crust with our signature sauce and a blend of fine mozzarella and provolone, loaded with pepperoni
A long-time customer favorite with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and grilled chicken.
Fresh peppers, mushrooms, palm hearts, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and delicious black olives.
Our signature base topped with pepperoni, meatball, bacon, and sausage
Traditional crust with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, basil, and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
Traditional crust with our signature sauce and a blend of fine mozzarella and provolone. | | Have it plain or use the options below to build your own pizza by adding your favorite toppings!
Traditional crust with Fresh Mozzarella, tomato slices, basil, and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar. No tomato sauce on this one!
Quesadillas
Grilled flour tortilla with cheddar and jack cheese. Sour cream and our house-made chipotle mayo on the side for your double dipping pleasure!
Grilled flour tortilla with grilled chicken, cheddar and jack cheese. And of course, our house-made chipotle mayo alongside the sour cream. Dip, dip, dip!
Salads
Spring mix topped with a colorful mix of bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions.
Organically grown local veggies (whatever is in season, freshly harvested!) tossed with cranberries, sunny seeds, sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, and our magic 5-ingredient salad dressing
Baby greens with authentic Greek Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, green peppers, Feta cheese, and Greek dressing
Fresh baby greens, Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, and a choice of dressing.
Crisp Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, grated Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Soups
Try our soup of the day! YUM!
12 oz. of our perfectly classic New England Clam Chowder
12 oz. of our deliciously creamy Lobster Bisque. A must try!
Subs
Fried chicken, provolone, Parmesan | and marinara sauce.
Lean Angus beef shaved and fully loaded with peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese.
Lean, fresh Angus beef shaved with American cheese in the classic Philly Cheesesteak style
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and our house-made marinara
Fried eggplant, provolone, Parmesan & marinara sauce.
Italian dressing, capicola, Genoa salami, lettuce, onion, tomato, ham, and provolone cheese. This one's a big hit for good reason!
Wraps
Choice of white, wheat, or spinach wrap. Grilled or fried chicken breast with our Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, and lettuce.
Choice of white, wheat, or spinach wrap. Grilled or fried chicken breast with our signature BBQ Sauce, aged Cheddar, and chipotle mayo.
Choice of white, wheat, or spinach wrap. Fresh Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and garlic croutons.
Slightly spicy guacamole, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Fresh and light!
Spring mix, hummus, bell peppers, red onions, authentic Greek kalamata olives. Yum!
Choice of white, wheat or spinach wrap. Grilled or fried chicken breast with crisp fresh Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and garlic croutons.
Apple-wood smoked bacon, crisp Romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, mayonnaise and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bagels
Breads French DAILY
Breads French PANTRY
Breads Zucchini Banana
Coffee Drinks
A classic taste of nature's chemical-free, wholesome delight.
Croissants
Muffins Cupcakes
Scones
Desserts
Chocolate or Vanilla Cannoli
Assorted flavors
4 berry or cranberry apple crumble bars
Made fresh in our bakery.
Chocolate swirl,raspberry swirl,blueberry swirl or plain
Chocolate swirl,Raspberry swirl or plain
Bernies Ice Cream Milkshakes
COFFEE Of The Day
HOT Espresso Drinks
Energy Drinks
Juice Smoothies
15.2FLOZ
15.2FLOZ
Milks Milkshakes
Sodas Soft Drinks
6/12 fz
Tea Kombucha
16 fz
16fz
Water C 02 Sparkling
17.5 OZ
12oz
Water Plain Ole Water
500ml
16.9fz
Drinks
Groceries
3.2 oz
Groceries
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
22 Main St, Vineyard Haven MA 02568
