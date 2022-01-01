Go
Bobijoa

1140 W 18th St

Popular Items

Kimchi Fried Rice$10.00
Rice fried until spicy and crispy with tangy kimchi and topped with a sunny side up egg *spicy
‘Gogi Burger$12.00
6oz. hand pattied burger glazed with bulgogi marinade, topped with Korean slaw and kimchi aioli sauce. Served with side of hand cut fries
Mandoo$6.00
Handmade steamed dumplings filled with a delicious pork and veggie filling (4 pcs)
Bobijoa Fries$10.00
Hand cut fries topped with kimchi, kimchi aioli, and mozzarella
Hotteok$3.00
Brown sugar filled pancake pressed and pan fried to a crispy wonder. A Korean street food classic
Japchae$10.50
Glass noodles sautéed with seasoned onions, spinach, carrots, wood ear and shitake mushrooms, and egg
Bibimbap$10.00
Hearty rice bowl filled with seasoned veggies, topped with a sunny side up egg and spicy gochujang sauce
KFC (Korean Fried Chicken)$10.00
6 pcs. wings battered and double fried, choice of sweet and spicy gochujang sauce or garlic soy glaze
Tteokbokki$9.00
Soft rice cakes cooked with onion, green onions, fishcakes, and a hardboiled egg in a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce. An all-time favorite street food *spicy
Tacojoa
Choice of marinated beef or chicken, topped with Korean slaw, kimchi aioli, on a flour tortilla (1 taco)
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
