Go
Toast

Bobo

Come in and enjoy!!

181 W 10th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spring Salmon$26.00
snap pea & spring onion ragoût, fava beans, fresh herbs, saffron
Lemon Tarte$12.00
meringue
Caulilini$12.00
baby cauliflower, parmesan, lemon
Truffle Croquettes$18.00
gruyere and honey
Seared Hanger Steak$26.00
pickled fresno & herb salad
Grilled Octopus$23.00
warm potato salad, crispy bayonne, caper dressing
Roasted Sasso Chicken$26.00
mixed radishes, salsa verde
Baby Gem Salad$15.00
dijon vinaigrette, toasted almonds
Pommes Frites$12.00
aioli

Location

181 W 10th Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday1:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday1:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nami Nori

No reviews yet

Located in the West Village of New York City, Nami Nori is a casual, temaki bar specializing in open-style sushi hand rolls. Our menu features signature temaki, including crunchy varieties, as well as takes on the classics and a special vegan section.

Wicked Jane

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Club Groove

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Altro Paradiso

No reviews yet

Altro Paradiso serves chef-owner Ignacio Mattos' light, satisfying takes on Italian cuisine: a beloved fennel salad with provolone cheese, arancini dipped in Calabrian chili oil, and house-made candele cacio e pepe, to name but a few classics.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston