Go
Toast

Bobo's Crab Shack

Come on in and enjoy!

691 Co Op City Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combo A. Perfect Duo Plus (NEW Combo)$27.50
One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn.
Garlic Butter
Customize seafood bag
Fried Tilapia$12.00
Fresh Tilapia hand-tossed in our homemade batter (made with Califia almond milk) and Bobo’s cajun creole spices. Served with your choice of regular fries or onion rings (Cajun, lemon pepper, and sweet potato fries +$2)
Shrimp Pourover Rice$12.00
Shrimp pour over rice with our house special sauce
Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag (Best Seller)$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB); Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Wings
Choose your quantity and pick your choice of sauce for the wings
Chicken & Shrimp Pourover Rice$13.00
Chicken and Shrimp pour over rice with our house special sauce.
Fried Shrimp$14.00
10 Large Shrimp hand-tossed in our homemade batter (made with Califia almond milk) and Bobo’s cajun creole spices. Served with your choice of regular fries or onion rings (Cajun, lemon pepper, and sweet potato fries +$2)
Fried Catfish$13.00
Fresh Catfish hand-tossed in our homemade batter (made with Califia almond milk) and Bobo’s cajun creole spices. Served with your choice of regular fries or onion rings (Cajun, lemon pepper, and sweet potato fries +$2)
See full menu

Location

691 Co Op City Blvd

Bronx NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Turtle Cove Golf Center

No reviews yet

Grab a bite to eat while practicing your swing. Delicious wood-fired pizza, burgers, tacos, sliders, fried shrimp, fried calamari, lobster roll, fish n chips. Beer, wine and soft drinks.

Code Red Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Al Toque Latin Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a delicious homemade food

Pizzeria La Rosa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston