Bobo's Crab Shack

Popular Items

Mix Seafood Pasta$15.00
Combo C. Shrimp Meats Crab$33.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Sausage (1/2 LB) | Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB) | Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB); Combo comes with two potatoes, and two corn.
Boil Shrimp Combo (6 pieces Shrimp w. 2 corn & 2 potato)$9.99
Steam White Rice (Small)$2.50
Garlic Butter Pasta$8.00
Combo D. Bobo's Swag$45.50
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Shrimp
Head Off (1/2LB) | Lobster Tail (1) | Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Combo A. Perfect Duo$27.50
One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn.
Combo E. Balling' Out Bucket$95.00
Snow Crab Legs (2 Cluster) | Shrimp Head Off (1 LB) | Lobster Tail (1) | Crawfish (½ LB) | Sausage (½ LB) | Green Mussels (½ LB) | Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Cajun Fries$6.00
Location

130 Dyckman St

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
