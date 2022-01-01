Go
Toast

Bobo's Crab Shack

A family owned cajun/creole restaurant. Dedicated to providing fresh ingredients with big bold flavors and Southern Hospitality to our community.

2450 Grand Concourse

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combo D. Bobo's Swag$45.50
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Shrimp Head Off (½LB) | Lobster Tail (1) | Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Wings
Combo A: Perfect Duo Plus$27.50
One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn.
Combo C. Shrimp Meats Crab$33.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster)|
Shrimp Head Off (½ LB) | Sausage (½ LB)| Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Fried Shrimp (10)$14.00
Crispy Calamari Rings$10.00
Customize Seafood Bag
Lemon Pepper Fries$6.00
Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB) | Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Cajun Fries$6.00
See full menu

Location

2450 Grand Concourse

Bronx NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Areitos Lounge and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fresh smoothies & cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roc N Ramen Bronx

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese Ramen with a Caribbean twist
#AsianBowlCarribeanSoul

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston