Go
Toast

Bobo's Crab Shack

Our ingredients are fresh and cooked in 100% real butter, with no BS. We value customer service and quality food along with adding extra doses of fun. Come enjoy the best Cajun seafood in the Bronx area!

1590 Westchester Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Customize Seafood Bag
Fried Catfish$13.00
Wings
Cajun Fries$6.00
Can Sprite$2.00
Chicken & Shrimp Dirty Rice$13.00
Shrimp Pasta$13.00
Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB); Combo comes with two potatoes, and two corn.
Fried Shrimp$14.00
Combo D. Bobo's Swag$45.50
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Shrimp
Head Off (1/2LB) | Lobster Tail (1) | Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
See full menu

Location

1590 Westchester Ave

Bronx NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zaro's - Parkchester

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road

No reviews yet

Comida Dominicana de Verdad!

Fratilli's Pizza

No reviews yet

Serving the Hunts Point Community with Delicious Food for 35+ Years! Whether it's our iconic pizzas, our signature heroes, our hearty soups, or our fresh salads, we got you covered.

Ajo y Oregano - Crescent Ave

No reviews yet

Tu Comida Dominicana Favorita!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston