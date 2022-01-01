Go
Sprague's image
Breakfast & Brunch

Sprague's

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

27 Main Street

Brewster, NY 10509

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

27 Main Street, Brewster NY 10509

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Bus @ Salinger's Orchard

No reviews yet

Serious Sandwiches by The Cookery Restaurant team.

La Patrona - Brewster

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

La Strada Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mezza Luna

No reviews yet

Mezza Luna proudly brings to the greater Brewster area an elevated Italian dining experience in a modern, Manhattan-style setting. Join us and see why Mezza Luna is a cut above the rest!

Sprague's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston