Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre

Good Food....Good Times!

2279 Depot Street

Popular Items

Large Juice$2.50
Milkshakes$4.95
vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, coffee, mocha, black & white, creamsicle
Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
2 eggs any style and American cheese on a hard roll. Served with homefries.
Eggs Benedict$10.95
Two poached eggs & Canadian bacon topped with Hollandaise over an English muffin. Served with homefries.
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.95
Three buttermilk pancakes. Add: Chocolate chips, Mixed berries or Blueberry $1.50
Farmer Bob's Skillet$10.95
Two eggs any style over bacon, sausage, onions, homefries and Vermont cheddar cheese. Served with toast.
American Standard$5.95
two eggs any style, home fries and toast
Hash and Eggs$10.95
Homemade corned beef hash & two eggs any style. Served with toast.
Chicken Tenders$9.95
Served with French fries and a pickle.
Pancakes and Eggs$7.95
Two pancakes, two eggs any style. Add two slices of bacon or two sausage links.... $2
Location

2279 Depot Street

Manchester VT

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
