Bob's Hometown Pizza

Family atmosphere and great food. Come and try it for yourself!

309 Main Street

Popular Items

STROMBOLI$9.00
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mozz. Cheese, Ranch Dressing
KRAZY BREAD$7.00
Cheesy Breadsticks
WINGS ( Bone-in 6)$8.28
Hot, BBQ, Plain
HAM & CHEESE$8.00
Ham, Mozz. Cheese, Lettuce, House Dressing
SINGLE TOPPING
SLAM
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
CALZONE$9.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozz. Cheese, Creamy Italian
Cinna Stix$5.10
Extra Ranch$0.75
MEATY MEAT
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon
Location

309 Main Street

NOEL MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

