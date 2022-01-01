Go
Bob's Taco Station

"A Homestyle Tex-Mex Eatery"

TACOS • TAMALES

1901 Ave H • $$

Avg 4.1 (1357 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon & Egg$2.99
Barbacoa Taco$3.79
(Cilantro & Onions upon request)
Bacon-Egg-Cheese$3.48
Sausage & Egg$2.99
Potato & Egg$2.89
John$3.39
(Bacon, Egg, & Potato)
Chorizo & Egg$2.99
Carne Guisada Taco$3.79
Potato and Egg$2.89
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1901 Ave H

Rosenberg TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
