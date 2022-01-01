Go
Bobwhite Counter image
Southern

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C

New York, NY 10009

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sandwich$7.39
A Spiced up version of our original Chicken Sandwich with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.
Chicken Sandwich$7.09
Fried Chicken Breast with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.
Three Piece & a Biscuit Box$7.99
Two drumsticks, one thigh and a house-made biscuit. *No substitutions
Coleslaw$3.19
Shredded Cabbage and Carrots in our Sweet & Tangy Slaw Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.59
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Ranch on a Toasted Roll.
Biscuit$0.99
House-made
Blackeyed Peas, Collards & Tomatoes$3.99
Black Eyed Peas and Collard Greens with Stewed Tomatoes.
Tenders Box$8.59
Fried Chicken Tenders with a biscuit and two dipping sauces
French Fries$3.49
Hand-cut potatoes cooked in beef tallow.
Mac 'n Cheese$4.29
Baked Mac 'n Cheese with Cavatappi Pasta.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

94 Avenue C, New York NY 10009

