Bobwhite Counter

Fried chicken and house-made sides.

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

150 Warren Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1059 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sandwich$7.39
A Spicy version of our original Chicken Sandwich with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.
Coleslaw$3.19
Shredded Cabbage and Carrots in our Sweet & Tangy Slaw Dressing.
Biscuit$0.99
House-made
Mac 'n Cheese$4.29
Baked Mac 'n Cheese with Cavatappi Pasta.
Three Piece & a Biscuit Box$7.99
Two drumsticks, one thigh and a house-made biscuit. *No substitutions
Chicken Biscuit$5.25
Two Fried Chicken Tenders on a house-made biscuit drizzled with honey.
Chicken Sandwich$7.09
Fried Chicken Breast with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.
Tenders Box$8.59
Fried Chicken Tenders with a biscuit and two dipping sauces
Side of Bobwhite Sauce$0.50
French Fries$3.49
Hand-cut potatoes cooked in beef tallow.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

150 Warren Street

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
