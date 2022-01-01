Go
  • Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

We are a bit short staffed today December 20th. Unfortunately today we will only being taking Togo orders in person to accommodate our in restaurant diners. We apologize for the inconvenience.

11 Cesar Chavez St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1 Pound Bag of Chips$5.85
Fajitas Tacos$3.50
MAKE YOUR OWN TACOS
Minimum order of 30 tacos per style
Choose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choice
Fajita Tacos..........................................$3.50/ea
Sirloin Steak or Chicken pieces grilled with Green Pepper & Onion, Guacamole, Queso Freso, Cilantro, Crema, Pico de Gallo & 6 in. Corn or Flour Tortillas. 2oz Meat per fajita plus Grilled Veggies.
Pick Three$15.99
Your choice of any Three menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
Tex Mex Pick Two$13.99
Your choice of any two menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
A-Tacos(tex mex)$6.75
Absolutely NO Substitutions
Minimum 30 orders
MENU A .....................................$6.75/per person
Two chicken or beef tacos with flour or crisp corn
tortillas. Served with spanish rice, refried beans,
corn chips and hot or mild salsa. (Tacos include
lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream)
Tex Mex Tacos$1.99
MAKE YOUR OWN TACOS
Minimum order of 30 tacos per style
Choose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choice.
Tex Mex Tacos......................................$1.99/ea
Meat choice (listed below) with Lettuce,
Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream & 6 in. Flour or Crisp Corn Tortillas. 1.75 oz Meat per taco.
Traditional Tacos$1.99
MAKE YOUR OWN TACOS
Minimum order of 30 tacos per style
Choose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choice
Traditional Tacos.................................$1.99/ea
Meat choice (listed below) with Radish, Onion, Limes, Cilantro & 4 in. Corn or Flour Tortillas. 1.5 oz Meat per taco. (48hr notice)
S*Crisp Taco$4.00
Hard shell beef taco with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
B-Taco & Enchilada$6.75
Absolutely NO Substitutions
Minimum 30 orders
MENU B.....................................$6.75/per person
One beef or cheese enchilada, one chicken or
beef taco with flour or crisp corn tortilla. Served
with spanish rice, refried beans, corn chips and
hot or mild salsa. (Tacos include lettuce, cheese,
tomato, sour cream)
Bowl Sopa Fideo$3.50
See full menu

Location

11 Cesar Chavez St

Saint Paul MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
