Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
We are a bit short staffed today December 20th. Unfortunately today we will only being taking Togo orders in person to accommodate our in restaurant diners. We apologize for the inconvenience.
11 Cesar Chavez St
Popular Items
Location
11 Cesar Chavez St
Saint Paul MN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
West Side roastery and coffee bar offering delicious, seasonal coffees since 2014. We offer our coffees via wholesale to cafes, restaurants and other businesses both locally and nationally, through our online store and at our on-site coffee bar. Here, we offer bags of coffee to take home, brewed coffee (both batch brew and pourovers), espresso beverages, pastries, snacks and some non-coffee drinks. Come by and say hi!
El Burrito Mercado
NOTICE; We do not accept orders from 11-1 on Saturdays and Sundays.
If an item is out of stock, we will substitute it with something similar. We will try to contact you if there is no fit substitution. Text or call us at 651-600-7822 or 651-227-2192 upon arrival.
Taco House
Come in and enjoy!
Michael's Pizza
Proudly serving since 1958.