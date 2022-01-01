Go
Taco House

407 S Wabasha St

Popular Items

Combo 1$10.49
Served with 2 beef or cheese enchiladas, rice and bean, large soda.
Steak Fajita Taco$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Sour Cream -1oz$0.40
Soft Beef Taco$1.59
ground beef, lettuce, and cheese in a corn tortilla
Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
Fried Flour Beef Taco$2.39
ground beef, lettuce, and cheese
Soft Chicken Taco$2.09
shredded chicken, lettuce, mexican cheese, sour cream, and cilantro in a soft corn tortilla
Crisp Beef Taco$1.59
ground beef, lettuce, and cheese in a crisp corn tortilla
Churro$1.50
Fried Dough Pastry coated with cinnamon and sugar
Bean and Cheese Burrito$2.65
refried beans and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
Location

407 S Wabasha St

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

We are a bit short staffed today December 20th. Unfortunately today we will only being taking Togo orders in person to accommodate our in restaurant diners. We apologize for the inconvenience.

BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS

West Side roastery and coffee bar offering delicious, seasonal coffees since 2014. We offer our coffees via wholesale to cafes, restaurants and other businesses both locally and nationally, through our online store and at our on-site coffee bar. Here, we offer bags of coffee to take home, brewed coffee (both batch brew and pourovers), espresso beverages, pastries, snacks and some non-coffee drinks. Come by and say hi!

El Burrito Mercado

NOTICE; We do not accept orders from 11-1 on Saturdays and Sundays.
If an item is out of stock, we will substitute it with something similar. We will try to contact you if there is no fit substitution. Text or call us at 651-600-7822 or 651-227-2192 upon arrival.

Michael's Pizza

Proudly serving since 1958.

