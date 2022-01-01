Go
Toast

Boca Del Rio - La Puente

We believe that fresh, delicious Mexican food makes the world a better place. Come, sit with us, and give your tastebuds something to talk about.

1163 North Hacienda Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combo Burrito Regular$8.87
With beans inside.
Taco Special$3.41
w/ avocado & sour cream; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.
Combo Burrito Special$10.47
With beans, sour cream, and avocado inside.
Nachos Special$8.19
Chips with sour cream, avocado, and your choice of our toppings.
Cheese Quesadilla Regular$5.00
A cheese quesadilla with your choice of toppings inside.
Cheese Quesadilla Yes$5.91
A cheese quesadilla with avocado and your choice of toppings inside.
Bean & Cheese Burrito Regular$5.00
A bean and cheese burrito.
All Meat Burrito Special$10.92
No beans, but more meat, as well as sour cream and avocado.
Combo Burrito Sour$9.56
With beans and sour cream inside.
Medium Fountain Drink$2.28
See full menu

Location

1163 North Hacienda Boulevard

La Puente CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Crazy Rock'n Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

It’s Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Teaa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston