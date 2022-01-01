Go
Boca Loca Cantina Aville

Tacos all day, everyday!

1477 W Winnemac Ave

Popular Items

Pollo Tacos$14.00
Ancho Chile braised chicken, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
Grilled skirt steak, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
Taco Bowl$14.75
Shredded lettuce, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, topped with radish, avocado, queso fresco
Single Taco$5.25
Pollo Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, ancho Chile braised chicken
Elote$8.00
Sweet corn, butter, mayo, cotija cheese, chili pequin, lime
Pescado Tacos$15.00
Batter cod, slaw, & avocado crema, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
Guacamole & Chips$12.00
Made fresh with haas avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice
Nachos$11.00
Corn tortillas, refried beans, white queso with green chilis, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño
Carne Asada Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Grilled skirt steak
See full menu

Location

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
