Boca Raton restaurants you'll love

Boca Raton is a charming college town filled with cuisines from across the globe. Enjoy incredible seafood, trendy restaurants, and farm-to-table favorites. A metropolis just off the coast, the party never stops. From Sandalfoot Cove to the Florida Atlantic Coast University, there are plenty of places to explore and sample. There is no shortage of variety when it comes to the top restaurants in Boca Raton.

Along the coast, you’ll find oyster bars, the best high-end restaurants, and casual grills. There are great spots for date night, family dinners, and drinks before a night stroll on the beach. Speaking of beverages, Boca Raton is brimming with craft taprooms and wineries to tour. If classic pubs are more your style or homemade soda, don’t worry, Boca Raton has you covered.

Whether you’re visiting, vacationing, or a local of this fine city, there is always something new to experience when it comes to tasty cuisine in Boca Raton. From breakfast to a midnight snack, you’ll find your favorites nestled in every corner. The nightlife of the downtown area is a perfect match for the breakfast scene at Harbour's Edge. From dusk till dawn, searching “best restaurant near me” in Boca Raton will come up with results you’ll love.

Boca Raton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Boca Raton restaurants

Eat District, LLC image

 

Eat District, LLC

1914 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Summer Roll$7.95
rice vermicelli noodles, lemongrass shrimp, carrots, cilantro, mint, basil, wrapped with rice paper sheet served with a homemade sauce
Seaweed Salad$4.95
japanese seaweed salad
Sichuan Wonton (5)$6.95
steamed chicken wontons, spicy chili crisp soy, cilantro and scallions
Nino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nino's Italian Restaurant

7120 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Stromboli$22.99
Chix Parm$22.99
Homemade Meatballs w/Scoop Ricotta$11.99
Olive U image

 

Olive U

5560 north military trail, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*** RICE WITH CINNAMON ***$11.05
Rice with Cinnamon and vermicelli
22oz Fountain Drinks$2.50
Fountain Soda.
*** SALAD ***$11.05
Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce
Laspadas (Boca) image

 

Laspadas (Boca)

2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large 12" Italian$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
Large 12" Monster$13.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
Small 8" Monster$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
Casa do Pão (Online ordering Boca Location only) image

SANDWICHES

Casa do Pão (Online ordering Boca Location only)

22829 US-441, Boca Raton

Avg 4.5 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empadinha Frango (Mini Chicken Pot Pie)$2.50
01 - X Tudo$8.49
17 - Sugar Cane$4.75
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
The Fire Wrap$13.95
kale, quinoa, avocado, grape tomatoes, alfalfa, bean sprouts, carrots & cucumber
choice of: organic tofu, tuna salad, zero fat tuna salad, chicken breast or chicken salad
Bagelworks image

 

Bagelworks

8177 Glades Road, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 LB EGG SAL$7.00
6 BAGELS$8.45
EGG SAND-WHICH$5.99
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Olive U image

 

Olive U

9560 Glades Road, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pita$1.00
Warm fluffy Greek Pita.
*** PITA ***$10.85
Warm fluffy Greek Pita.
Hummus$6.00
Creamy made from scratch Hummus
Aloha Poke Co. image

 

Aloha Poke Co.

21302 St. Andrews Bvld., Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kahuna$14.50
Little$9.50
Miso Soup$2.99
Norman's Tavern Boca image

 

Norman's Tavern Boca

2801 N. FEDERAL HWY, BOCA RATON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Golden fried chicken breast, served with honey mustard or buffalo sauce
Classic Cheeseburger$15.95
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.00
The Locale image

PIZZA

The Locale

499 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (714 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIDE TRUFLE FRIES$8.95
Unique experience
BROWNIE$10.95
Brownie filled with salted caramel chocolate pretzels, served with vanilla ice cream
PICANHA PLATTER$25.95
15 oz of sliced picanha served with garlic bread
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato

9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne & Vodka Pasta$15.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.95
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter
Rice Balls Arancini (6pc)$12.95
Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce
Ramen Lab Eatery image

 

Ramen Lab Eatery

100 Northeast 2nd Street, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Oyako Don$11.00
Crispy Chicken Kaarage,Grilled Egg, Caramelized Onion, Over Japanese Rice
5 Spice Duck Ramen$16.00
Family recipe five spice duck, bean sprouts, bok choy, garlic oil and micro cilantro
Spicy Cauliflower$7.00
Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy Korean gochujang sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.
Tucci's Pizza image

 

Tucci's Pizza

50 Ne 1st ave, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Escarole N Beans$12.95
Lg Cheese Pizza$18.95
Lg Tony G$26.95
Inch and Ounces image

 

Inch and Ounces

400 clematis street unit 103, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 FRESH ROLL$2.99
Noodle Soup$10.95
Thai Tea$3.50
Bagel Inn image

 

Bagel Inn

1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own!$10.25
meat $4.00 / cheese $1.25 / veggie $1.25
Tuna Salad
Egg, Cheese & Meat Sandwich$7.95
Zingers Delicatessen image

 

Zingers Delicatessen

7132 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Potato Knish$4.99
Qt. Matzo Ball Soup$9.99
Pastrami$14.99
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria image

 

Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria

20449 SR-7 AA-9, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20" Manhattan Joe's Original Pizza$21.00
Caesar Salad$7.00
13" Manhattan Joe's Original Pizza$16.00
Tucci's Kitchen image

 

Tucci's Kitchen

133 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Your Own
Starting at $9.00. All Sangwiche's Come With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, and Olive Oil Drizzle
Classic$13.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
Russo$14.50
Oven Roasted Chicken, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella , Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
Press Gourmet Sandwiches image

SALADS

Press Gourmet Sandwiches

5030 Champion Blvd, Boca Raton

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tribune$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Truffle Mayo
Daily$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Candied Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, and Apricot Jam
Telegraph$10.50
"The Fontina Press" Fried Chicken Cutlet or Grilled Chicken, Fontina Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, Arugula, and Press Sauce
Sunset Sushi image

SUSHI

Sunset Sushi

2433 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Premium Omakase Box$60.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll, Salmon/Sea Trout Roll, 10pc Nigiri
Deluxe Omakase Box$125.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll, Hamachi/Toro Roll, Mini Chirashi, 16pc Nigiri
Roll Combo Box$80.00
Shrimp Tempura, Veggie, Tuna, Toro, Hamachi Scallion, Rainbow w/ Blue Crab
Rebel House image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • STEAKS

Rebel House

293 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton

Avg 4.1 (2803 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Biscuits$9.00
Roasted Squash$12.00
Crispy Mushroom$13.00
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Federal

2001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta /Vodka Sauce$16.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
Meatballs (2) Pieces$10.95
In sauce
Caesar Salad$13.95
Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing
Angelo's To Go image

PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD

Angelo's To Go

126 NE 2nd St, Boca Raton

Avg 4.7 (246 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Handmade Cannoli$1.50
1 Cannoli
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.99
Made-to-Order Alfredo Sauce Tossed with Imported Fettuccine and Topped with Fried or Baked Chicken
Iron (Wo)man Pasta Entrée$12.99
Your Choice of Zucchini Noodles (GF) or Garlic Roasted Spaghetti Squash (GF) Tossed in Fat Free Marinara Sauce with Low Fat Ground Turkey.
Kapow! Noodle Bar image

RAMEN

Kapow! Noodle Bar

431 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

Avg 4.2 (3785 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
General Tso's Cauliflower$15.00
Sweet shallots, chili sauce, Chinese black vinegar.
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Yuzu honey ginger yogurt, Eel sauce, Chili threads
Wok Charred Edamame$8.00
Soy, Garlic, Ginger, Togarashi
Laspadas (17th Street) image

 

Laspadas (17th Street)

1495-D SE 17th ST, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large 12" Italian$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
Small 8" Monster$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
Small 8" Italian$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca image

SUSHI

Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca

399 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nutty Chicken$26.00
Signature nut and seed crusted chicken breast with roasted brussel sprouts, mushrooms, cauliflower and mustard vinaigrette
Natural Chicken Breast$20.00
7oz Grilled chicken breast, seasoned and brushed with herb oil. With choice of sauce and side.
Kale Yeah$17.00
roasted garlic tahini dressing with shaved parmesan cheese, baby heirloom tomato, toasted almonds and roasted sesame seed dusted avocado
Farmer's Table image

 

Farmer's Table

1901 North Military Trail, Boca Raton

Avg 4.3 (8081 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wild Mushroom & Goat Cheese$15.00
Soy Roasted "FTA" Salmon$29.00
Florida 77$14.00
Living Green Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Living Green Cafe

2202 n federal hwy, boca raton

Avg 4.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanakopita$6.99
Filo Dough, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Scallions
Oh Veggie$11.00
WW Toast, Pesto, Portabella, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Rstd. Eggplant/Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon, Berry Juice, Alfalfa Sprouts
Caprese$9.00
Multigrain Croissant, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boca Raton

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

French Fries

Chopped Salad

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Parmesan

Mac And Cheese

