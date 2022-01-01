Boca Raton restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Boca Raton, Florida
Boca Raton is a charming college town filled with cuisines from across the globe. Enjoy incredible seafood, trendy restaurants, and farm-to-table favorites. A metropolis just off the coast, the party never stops. From Sandalfoot Cove to the Florida Atlantic Coast University, there are plenty of places to explore and sample. There is no shortage of variety when it comes to the top restaurants in Boca Raton.
Along the coast, you’ll find oyster bars, the best high-end restaurants, and casual grills. There are great spots for date night, family dinners, and drinks before a night stroll on the beach. Speaking of beverages, Boca Raton is brimming with craft taprooms and wineries to tour. If classic pubs are more your style or homemade soda, don’t worry, Boca Raton has you covered.
Whether you’re visiting, vacationing, or a local of this fine city, there is always something new to experience when it comes to tasty cuisine in Boca Raton. From breakfast to a midnight snack, you’ll find your favorites nestled in every corner. The nightlife of the downtown area is a perfect match for the breakfast scene at Harbour's Edge. From dusk till dawn, searching “best restaurant near me” in Boca Raton will come up with results you’ll love.
Boca Raton's top cuisines
Must-try Boca Raton restaurants
Eat District, LLC
1914 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Summer Roll
|$7.95
rice vermicelli noodles, lemongrass shrimp, carrots, cilantro, mint, basil, wrapped with rice paper sheet served with a homemade sauce
|Seaweed Salad
|$4.95
japanese seaweed salad
|Sichuan Wonton (5)
|$6.95
steamed chicken wontons, spicy chili crisp soy, cilantro and scallions
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nino's Italian Restaurant
7120 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Lg Stromboli
|$22.99
|Chix Parm
|$22.99
|Homemade Meatballs w/Scoop Ricotta
|$11.99
Olive U
5560 north military trail, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|*** RICE WITH CINNAMON ***
|$11.05
Rice with Cinnamon and vermicelli
|22oz Fountain Drinks
|$2.50
Fountain Soda.
|*** SALAD ***
|$11.05
Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce
Laspadas (Boca)
2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Large 12" Italian
|$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
|Large 12" Monster
|$13.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
|Small 8" Monster
|$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
SANDWICHES
Casa do Pão (Online ordering Boca Location only)
22829 US-441, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Empadinha Frango (Mini Chicken Pot Pie)
|$2.50
|01 - X Tudo
|$8.49
|17 - Sugar Cane
|$4.75
Carrot Express
10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Poke Bowl
|$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|The Fire Wrap
|$13.95
kale, quinoa, avocado, grape tomatoes, alfalfa, bean sprouts, carrots & cucumber
choice of: organic tofu, tuna salad, zero fat tuna salad, chicken breast or chicken salad
Bagelworks
8177 Glades Road, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|1/2 LB EGG SAL
|$7.00
|6 BAGELS
|$8.45
|EGG SAND-WHICH
|$5.99
Stoner's Pizza Joint
146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Stoner's Super Deal
|$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Olive U
9560 Glades Road, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Pita
|$1.00
Warm fluffy Greek Pita.
|*** PITA ***
|$10.85
Warm fluffy Greek Pita.
|Hummus
|$6.00
Creamy made from scratch Hummus
Aloha Poke Co.
21302 St. Andrews Bvld., Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Kahuna
|$14.50
|Little
|$9.50
|Miso Soup
|$2.99
Norman's Tavern Boca
2801 N. FEDERAL HWY, BOCA RATON
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Golden fried chicken breast, served with honey mustard or buffalo sauce
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.95
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$13.00
PIZZA
The Locale
499 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|SIDE TRUFLE FRIES
|$8.95
Unique experience
|BROWNIE
|$10.95
Brownie filled with salted caramel chocolate pretzels, served with vanilla ice cream
|PICANHA PLATTER
|$25.95
15 oz of sliced picanha served with garlic bread
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton
|Popular items
|Penne & Vodka Pasta
|$15.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.95
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter
|Rice Balls Arancini (6pc)
|$12.95
Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce
Ramen Lab Eatery
100 Northeast 2nd Street, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Chicken Oyako Don
|$11.00
Crispy Chicken Kaarage,Grilled Egg, Caramelized Onion, Over Japanese Rice
|5 Spice Duck Ramen
|$16.00
Family recipe five spice duck, bean sprouts, bok choy, garlic oil and micro cilantro
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$7.00
Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy Korean gochujang sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.
Tucci's Pizza
50 Ne 1st ave, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Escarole N Beans
|$12.95
|Lg Cheese Pizza
|$18.95
|Lg Tony G
|$26.95
Inch and Ounces
400 clematis street unit 103, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|1 FRESH ROLL
|$2.99
|Noodle Soup
|$10.95
|Thai Tea
|$3.50
Bagel Inn
1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Build Your Own!
|$10.25
meat $4.00 / cheese $1.25 / veggie $1.25
|Tuna Salad
|Egg, Cheese & Meat Sandwich
|$7.95
Zingers Delicatessen
7132 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Homemade Potato Knish
|$4.99
|Qt. Matzo Ball Soup
|$9.99
|Pastrami
|$14.99
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
20449 SR-7 AA-9, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|20" Manhattan Joe's Original Pizza
|$21.00
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
|13" Manhattan Joe's Original Pizza
|$16.00
Tucci's Kitchen
133 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Create Your Own
Starting at $9.00. All Sangwiche's Come With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, and Olive Oil Drizzle
|Classic
|$13.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
|Russo
|$14.50
Oven Roasted Chicken, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella , Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
SALADS
Press Gourmet Sandwiches
5030 Champion Blvd, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Tribune
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Truffle Mayo
|Daily
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Candied Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, and Apricot Jam
|Telegraph
|$10.50
"The Fontina Press" Fried Chicken Cutlet or Grilled Chicken, Fontina Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, Arugula, and Press Sauce
SUSHI
Sunset Sushi
2433 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Premium Omakase Box
|$60.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll, Salmon/Sea Trout Roll, 10pc Nigiri
|Deluxe Omakase Box
|$125.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll, Hamachi/Toro Roll, Mini Chirashi, 16pc Nigiri
|Roll Combo Box
|$80.00
Shrimp Tempura, Veggie, Tuna, Toro, Hamachi Scallion, Rainbow w/ Blue Crab
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • STEAKS
Rebel House
293 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Biscuits
|$9.00
|Roasted Squash
|$12.00
|Crispy Mushroom
|$13.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal
2001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Pasta /Vodka Sauce
|$16.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
|Meatballs (2) Pieces
|$10.95
In sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing
PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD
Angelo's To Go
126 NE 2nd St, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Handmade Cannoli
|$1.50
1 Cannoli
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$10.99
Made-to-Order Alfredo Sauce Tossed with Imported Fettuccine and Topped with Fried or Baked Chicken
|Iron (Wo)man Pasta Entrée
|$12.99
Your Choice of Zucchini Noodles (GF) or Garlic Roasted Spaghetti Squash (GF) Tossed in Fat Free Marinara Sauce with Low Fat Ground Turkey.
RAMEN
Kapow! Noodle Bar
431 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|General Tso's Cauliflower
|$15.00
Sweet shallots, chili sauce, Chinese black vinegar.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Yuzu honey ginger yogurt, Eel sauce, Chili threads
|Wok Charred Edamame
|$8.00
Soy, Garlic, Ginger, Togarashi
Laspadas (17th Street)
1495-D SE 17th ST, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Large 12" Italian
|$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
|Small 8" Monster
|$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
|Small 8" Italian
|$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
SUSHI
Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca
399 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Nutty Chicken
|$26.00
Signature nut and seed crusted chicken breast with roasted brussel sprouts, mushrooms, cauliflower and mustard vinaigrette
|Natural Chicken Breast
|$20.00
7oz Grilled chicken breast, seasoned and brushed with herb oil. With choice of sauce and side.
|Kale Yeah
|$17.00
roasted garlic tahini dressing with shaved parmesan cheese, baby heirloom tomato, toasted almonds and roasted sesame seed dusted avocado
Farmer's Table
1901 North Military Trail, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Wild Mushroom & Goat Cheese
|$15.00
|Soy Roasted "FTA" Salmon
|$29.00
|Florida 77
|$14.00
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Living Green Cafe
2202 n federal hwy, boca raton
|Popular items
|Spanakopita
|$6.99
Filo Dough, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Scallions
|Oh Veggie
|$11.00
WW Toast, Pesto, Portabella, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Rstd. Eggplant/Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon, Berry Juice, Alfalfa Sprouts
|Caprese
|$9.00
Multigrain Croissant, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil