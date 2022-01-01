Boca Raton American restaurants you'll love

Boca Raton restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Boca Raton

The Locale image

PIZZA

The Locale

499 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (714 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIDE TRUFLE FRIES$8.95
Unique experience
BROWNIE$10.95
Brownie filled with salted caramel chocolate pretzels, served with vanilla ice cream
PICANHA PLATTER$25.95
15 oz of sliced picanha served with garlic bread
More about The Locale
Press Gourmet Sandwiches image

SALADS

Press Gourmet Sandwiches

5030 Champion Blvd, Boca Raton

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tribune$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Truffle Mayo
Daily$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Candied Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, and Apricot Jam
Telegraph$10.50
"The Fontina Press" Fried Chicken Cutlet or Grilled Chicken, Fontina Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, Arugula, and Press Sauce
More about Press Gourmet Sandwiches
Rebel House image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • STEAKS

Rebel House

293 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton

Avg 4.1 (2803 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Biscuits$9.00
Roasted Squash$12.00
Crispy Mushroom$13.00
More about Rebel House
Rex Baron image

 

Rex Baron

6000 Glades Rd #1229, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rex Baron
The Boca Beach House image

 

The Boca Beach House

887 E Palmetto Rd, boca raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Boca Beach House
Walt's American Grille & Bar image

 

Walt's American Grille & Bar

6030 SW 18th St, Boca Raton

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
More about Walt's American Grille & Bar

