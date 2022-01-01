Boca Raton Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Boca Raton
Eat District, LLC
1914 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Summer Roll
|$7.95
rice vermicelli noodles, lemongrass shrimp, carrots, cilantro, mint, basil, wrapped with rice paper sheet served with a homemade sauce
|Seaweed Salad
|$4.95
japanese seaweed salad
|Sichuan Wonton (5)
|$6.95
steamed chicken wontons, spicy chili crisp soy, cilantro and scallions
Aloha Poke Co.
21302 St. Andrews Bvld., Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Kahuna
|$14.50
|Little
|$9.50
|Miso Soup
|$2.99
RAMEN
Kapow! Noodle Bar
431 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|General Tso's Cauliflower
|$15.00
Sweet shallots, chili sauce, Chinese black vinegar.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Yuzu honey ginger yogurt, Eel sauce, Chili threads
|Wok Charred Edamame
|$8.00
Soy, Garlic, Ginger, Togarashi
Lemongrass - Boca Raton
101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$6.00
steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt
|Miso Enoki Soup
|$5.00
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce
Scorpion Wings - Boca
158B NW 20th St, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|6 Boneless Wings Special + Small Fries + 1 Soda
|$11.95
6 Boneless Wings + Small Fries + 1 Soda
|10 Boneless Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas
|$15.95
10 Boneless Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda
|10 Jumbo Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas
|$18.95
10 Crispy Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda
Dragon Pho Express - Boca
158 NW 20th Street, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Beef Pho
Customize up to four choices of Beef cuts.
|House Special
Contain all seven cuts of beef - steak, brisket, flank, fat flank, tripe, meatball & tendon
|Vegetarian Pho
|$11.95
Fresh broth from eight vegetables and serve with fresh tofu, broccoli, cauliflower, mushroom, carrot, and daikon radish.