Boca Raton Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Boca Raton

Eat District, LLC image

 

Eat District, LLC

1914 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Summer Roll$7.95
rice vermicelli noodles, lemongrass shrimp, carrots, cilantro, mint, basil, wrapped with rice paper sheet served with a homemade sauce
Seaweed Salad$4.95
japanese seaweed salad
Sichuan Wonton (5)$6.95
steamed chicken wontons, spicy chili crisp soy, cilantro and scallions
More about Eat District, LLC
Aloha Poke Co. image

 

Aloha Poke Co.

21302 St. Andrews Bvld., Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kahuna$14.50
Little$9.50
Miso Soup$2.99
More about Aloha Poke Co.
Kapow! Noodle Bar image

RAMEN

Kapow! Noodle Bar

431 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

Avg 4.2 (3785 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
General Tso's Cauliflower$15.00
Sweet shallots, chili sauce, Chinese black vinegar.
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Yuzu honey ginger yogurt, Eel sauce, Chili threads
Wok Charred Edamame$8.00
Soy, Garlic, Ginger, Togarashi
More about Kapow! Noodle Bar
Lemongrass - Boca Raton image

 

Lemongrass - Boca Raton

101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Edamame$6.00
steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt
Miso Enoki Soup$5.00
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
Pad Thai$15.00
rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce
More about Lemongrass - Boca Raton
Restaurant banner

 

Scorpion Wings - Boca

158B NW 20th St, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Boneless Wings Special + Small Fries + 1 Soda$11.95
6 Boneless Wings + Small Fries + 1 Soda
10 Boneless Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas$15.95
10 Boneless Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda
10 Jumbo Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas$18.95
10 Crispy Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda
More about Scorpion Wings - Boca
Restaurant banner

 

Dragon Pho Express - Boca

158 NW 20th Street, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Beef Pho
Customize up to four choices of Beef cuts.
House Special
Contain all seven cuts of beef - steak, brisket, flank, fat flank, tripe, meatball & tendon
Vegetarian Pho$11.95
Fresh broth from eight vegetables and serve with fresh tofu, broccoli, cauliflower, mushroom, carrot, and daikon radish.
More about Dragon Pho Express - Boca

