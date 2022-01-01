Boca Raton Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Boca Raton

Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton

Avg 4.2 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato

9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne & Vodka Pasta$15.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.95
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter
Rice Balls Arancini (6pc)$12.95
Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
Tucci's Pizza image

 

Tucci's Pizza

50 Ne 1st ave, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Escarole N Beans$12.95
Lg Cheese Pizza$18.95
Lg Tony G$26.95
More about Tucci's Pizza
Tucci's Kitchen image

 

Tucci's Kitchen

133 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Your Own
Starting at $9.00. All Sangwiche's Come With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, and Olive Oil Drizzle
Classic$13.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
Russo$14.50
Oven Roasted Chicken, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella , Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
More about Tucci's Kitchen
Tucci's Pizza Takeout image

 

Tucci's Pizza Takeout

50 NE 1st Ave, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tucci's Pizza Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Scorpion Wings - Boca

158B NW 20th St, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Boneless Wings Special + Small Fries + 1 Soda$11.95
6 Boneless Wings + Small Fries + 1 Soda
10 Boneless Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas$15.95
10 Boneless Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda
10 Jumbo Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas$18.95
10 Crispy Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda
More about Scorpion Wings - Boca
Restaurant banner

 

Aunt Lulu’s ny style pizzeria llc

19785 Hampton drive, Boca raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Aunt Lulu’s ny style pizzeria llc

