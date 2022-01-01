Boca Raton Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Boca Raton
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
|Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton
|Popular items
|Penne & Vodka Pasta
|$15.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.95
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter
|Rice Balls Arancini (6pc)
|$12.95
Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce
More about Tucci's Pizza
Tucci's Pizza
50 Ne 1st ave, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Escarole N Beans
|$12.95
|Lg Cheese Pizza
|$18.95
|Lg Tony G
|$26.95
More about Tucci's Kitchen
Tucci's Kitchen
133 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Create Your Own
Starting at $9.00. All Sangwiche's Come With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, and Olive Oil Drizzle
|Classic
|$13.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
|Russo
|$14.50
Oven Roasted Chicken, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella , Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
More about Scorpion Wings - Boca
Scorpion Wings - Boca
158B NW 20th St, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|6 Boneless Wings Special + Small Fries + 1 Soda
|$11.95
6 Boneless Wings + Small Fries + 1 Soda
|10 Boneless Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas
|$15.95
10 Boneless Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda
|10 Jumbo Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas
|$18.95
10 Crispy Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda