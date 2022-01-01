Boca Raton sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Boca Raton
Laspadas (Boca)
2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614, Boca Raton
|Small 8" Italian
|$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
|Small 8" Monster
|$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
|Large 12" Italian
|$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
Bagelworks
8177 Glades Road, Boca Raton
|1/2 LB EGG SAL
|$7.00
|6 BAGELS
|$8.45
|EGG SAND-WHICH
|$5.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
|Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Bagel Inn
1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Build Your Own!
|$10.25
meat $4.00 / cheese $1.25 / veggie $1.25
|Tuna Salad
|Egg, Cheese & Meat Sandwich
|$7.95
Zingers Delicatessen
7132 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton
|Homemade Potato Knish
|$4.99
|Qt. Matzo Ball Soup
|$9.99
|Pastrami
|$14.99
SALADS
Press Gourmet Sandwiches
5030 Champion Blvd, Boca Raton
|Tribune
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Truffle Mayo
|Daily
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Candied Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, and Apricot Jam
|Telegraph
|$10.50
"The Fontina Press" Fried Chicken Cutlet or Grilled Chicken, Fontina Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, Arugula, and Press Sauce
Laspadas (17th Street)
1495-D SE 17th ST, Fort Lauderdale
|Large 12" Italian
|$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
|Small 8" Monster
|$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
|Small 8" Italian
|$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Living Green Cafe
2202 n federal hwy, boca raton
|Spanakopita
|$6.99
Filo Dough, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Scallions
|Oh Veggie
|$11.00
WW Toast, Pesto, Portabella, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Rstd. Eggplant/Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon, Berry Juice, Alfalfa Sprouts
|Caprese
|$9.00
Multigrain Croissant, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Old School Philly
20642 state road 7, Boca Raton
|Load em' up!
|$6.99
Whiz, Bacon & Ranch.
|Classic Philly
|$11.99
Pick your Protein, Choice of Cheese, "Wit or Witout" Onions.
|Basket of Philly Fresh Fries
|$3.99
Basket of our Fried to perfection Philly Fresh French Fries.