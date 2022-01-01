Boca Raton juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Boca Raton
Carrot Express
10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton
Popular items
Healthy Burger Bowl
$16.95
your choice of our delicious burgers (or tofu) chopped, over brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
keep it vegan: organic tofu - impossible burger
or not: turkey burger - salmon burger -red quinoa burger
Pesto Chicken Bowl
$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl
$16.95
Arugula, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, peas, golden raisins, quinoa, scallions & cilantro brown rice with our citrus sauce. Substitute chicken for: zero fat tuna or tofu
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Living Green Cafe
2202 n federal hwy, boca raton
Popular items
Oh Veggie on Ciabatta
$10.00
GF Ciabatta, Pesto, Portabella, Rstd. Eggplant/Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon, Berry Juice, Alfalfa Sprouts
Original Brazillian
$14.00
Açaí berry, banana, apple, granola, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, local honey, coconut flakes, sliced almonds
Chicken Gordo
$12.00
WW Wrap, Chicken, Spring mix, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Red Onion, Avocado
J&J Fresh Kitchen
21316 Saint Andrews Blvd, Boca Raton
Popular items
Org Egplant Melt
$13.95
Smoked Salmon and Eggs
|$15.95