Boca Raton juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Boca Raton restaurants
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Boca Raton

Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Healthy Burger Bowl$16.95
your choice of our delicious burgers (or tofu) chopped, over brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
keep it vegan: organic tofu - impossible burger
or not: turkey burger - salmon burger -red quinoa burger
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl$16.95
Arugula, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, peas, golden raisins, quinoa, scallions & cilantro brown rice with our citrus sauce. Substitute chicken for: zero fat tuna or tofu
More about Carrot Express
Living Green Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Living Green Cafe

2202 n federal hwy, boca raton

Avg 4.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oh Veggie on Ciabatta$10.00
GF Ciabatta, Pesto, Portabella, Rstd. Eggplant/Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon, Berry Juice, Alfalfa Sprouts
Original Brazillian$14.00
Açaí berry, banana, apple, granola, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, local honey, coconut flakes, sliced almonds
Chicken Gordo$12.00
WW Wrap, Chicken, Spring mix, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Red Onion, Avocado
More about Living Green Cafe
J&J Fresh Kitchen image

 

J&J Fresh Kitchen

21316 Saint Andrews Blvd, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Org Egplant Melt$13.95
Smoked Salmon and Eggs$15.95
More about J&J Fresh Kitchen
Jamba image

 

Jamba

9774 Glades Rd, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

694 Yamato Rd., Boca Raton

Avg 4.6 (901 reviews)
More about Jamba
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

1400 Glades Rd., Boca Raton

Avg 4.6 (901 reviews)
More about Jamba

