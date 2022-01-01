Boca Raton pizza restaurants you'll love
More about Nino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nino's Italian Restaurant
7120 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Lg Stromboli
|$22.99
|Chix Parm
|$22.99
|Homemade Meatballs w/Scoop Ricotta
|$11.99
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
|Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
More about The Locale
PIZZA
The Locale
499 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|SIDE TRUFLE FRIES
|$8.95
Unique experience
|BROWNIE
|$10.95
Brownie filled with salted caramel chocolate pretzels, served with vanilla ice cream
|PICANHA PLATTER
|$25.95
15 oz of sliced picanha served with garlic bread
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton
|Popular items
|Penne & Vodka Pasta
|$15.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.95
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter
|Rice Balls Arancini (6pc)
|$12.95
Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce
More about Tucci's Pizza
Tucci's Pizza
50 Ne 1st ave, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Escarole N Beans
|$12.95
|Lg Cheese Pizza
|$18.95
|Lg Tony G
|$26.95
More about Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
20449 SR-7 AA-9, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Chicken Milanese Sandwich
|$12.00
|Chopped Salad
|$8.00
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
More about Tucci's Kitchen
Tucci's Kitchen
133 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Create Your Own
Starting at $9.00. All Sangwiche's Come With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, and Olive Oil Drizzle
|Classic
|$13.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
|Russo
|$14.50
Oven Roasted Chicken, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella , Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Federal
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal
2001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Pasta /Vodka Sauce
|$16.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
|Meatballs (2) Pieces
|$10.95
In sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing
More about Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
1901 NW 2nd Ave, boca raton
|Popular items
|20" Margherita Pizza
|$22.00
|Coca-Cola
|$2.00
|Chopped Salad
|$8.00
More about Rotelli West Boca
Rotelli West Boca
21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Meatballs and Ricotta (3)
|$10.99
3 meatballs with a scoop of ricotta cheese fresh basil and homemade marinara sauce.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.99
Breaded chicken breast layered with ricotta cheese, baked with tomato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side pasta of your choice.
|Chicken Parm Sub
|$12.99
Lightly breaded chicken breast with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.
More about Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
5030 champion blvd unit G1A, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|20" Manhattan Joe's Original Pizza
|$20.00