Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Pizza District - 6919 SW 18th St #101

6919 SW 18th St #101, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, and buffalo sauce
More about Pizza District - 6919 SW 18th St #101
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Boca Raton

146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton

Avg 4.2 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$0.00
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Boca Raton

