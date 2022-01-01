Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Carrot Express

20642 State Road 7, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$6.95
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Carrot Cake & Pecan Cookie (D'nomad)$6.49
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Carrot Cake$6.95
Carrot Cake & Pecan Cookie (D'nomad)$6.49
More about Carrot Express
Bagelworks image

 

Bagelworks

8177 Glades Road, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
POTATO CAKES (LATKAS) EACH$2.00
More about Bagelworks
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato

9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Chocolate 3 Layer$6.95
Red Velvet Cake$6.95
Oreo Mousse Cake$6.95
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
Bagel Inn image

 

Bagel Inn

1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marble Chiffon Cake$8.95
More about Bagel Inn
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Federal

2001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cheese Cake$6.95
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Federal
Farmer's Table image

 

Farmer's Table

1901 North Military Trail, Boca Raton

Avg 4.3 (8081 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ivy’s Carrot Cake$11.00
Chocolate Fudge Cake$11.00
Classic Opera Cake a la Mode$11.00
More about Farmer's Table
Living Green Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Living Green Cafe

2202 n federal hwy, boca raton

Avg 4.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Walnut Coffee Cake$3.99
More about Living Green Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

21170 St. Andrews Blvd #9, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake w/ Ice Cream$11.00
Layered carrot cake topped with caramel syrup
More about The Sicilian Oven
Item pic

 

20940 Uptown Avenue

20940 Uptown Avenue, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Limoncello Cake$8.95
Nutella Lava Cake$10.50
More about 20940 Uptown Avenue
Rotelli West Boca image

 

Rotelli West Boca

21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milky Way Cake$7.99
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$7.99
More about Rotelli West Boca
Funnel Cake Fries image

FRENCH FRIES

Boomers

3100 Airport Rd, Boca Raton

Avg 4.2 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$9.29
Served with Chocolate and Strawberry Sauce and Whipped Cream
More about Boomers

