Cake in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve cake
Carrot Express
20642 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Carrot Cake
|$6.95
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
|Carrot Cake & Pecan Cookie (D'nomad)
|$6.49
Carrot Express
10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
|Carrot Cake
|$6.95
|Carrot Cake & Pecan Cookie (D'nomad)
|$6.49
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton
|Cake Chocolate 3 Layer
|$6.95
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.95
|Oreo Mousse Cake
|$6.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal
2001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Red Velvet Cheese Cake
|$6.95
Farmer's Table
1901 North Military Trail, Boca Raton
|Ivy’s Carrot Cake
|$11.00
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$11.00
|Classic Opera Cake a la Mode
|$11.00
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Living Green Cafe
2202 n federal hwy, boca raton
|Banana Walnut Coffee Cake
|$3.99
The Sicilian Oven
21170 St. Andrews Blvd #9, Boca Raton
|Carrot Cake w/ Ice Cream
|$11.00
Layered carrot cake topped with caramel syrup
20940 Uptown Avenue
20940 Uptown Avenue, Boca Raton
|Limoncello Cake
|$8.95
|Nutella Lava Cake
|$10.50
Rotelli West Boca
21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Milky Way Cake
|$7.99
|Ultimate Chocolate Cake
|$7.99